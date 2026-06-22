Optical Kinetic Art — A Shared Art-making Workshop for People with IDD + Their Caregivers

This workshop is designed specifically for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities + their caregivers. It’s an inclusive and supportive class that welcomes everyone — from emerging artists just discovering their creativity to experienced artists looking to explore new ideas. Emphasis is on the process of making art, rather than any particular outcome.

Participants will design and create artwork that displays different images depending on the angle from which it is viewed. The project is broken down into easy to follow steps, directions are given verbally and visually, individual attention is given throughout, and appropriate pacing supports individual needs.

Open to all ages. Limited to 8 individuals with IDD + their caregivers.

Pre-registration required.

