Orchids 101
Orchids 101
Join us to learn all about orchids! We'll be covering types of orchids, their significance, common myths, and best care practices!
Ticketing options include:
Free - An informational session to expand your orchid knowledge.
Orchid Package - Informational session + new orchid. Plus optional repot for an orchid from home you think needs a little love.
Repot - Informational sessions plus repot for an orchid from home, limit 1. Decorative orchid pot sold separately.
Gardener's Supply
Free - $26.50
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Gardener's Supply
Artist Group Info
sara@junapr.com