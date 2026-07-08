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Orchids 101

Orchids 101

Join us to learn all about orchids! We'll be covering types of orchids, their significance, common myths, and best care practices!

Ticketing options include:

Free - An informational session to expand your orchid knowledge.
Orchid Package - Informational session + new orchid. Plus optional repot for an orchid from home you think needs a little love.
Repot - Informational sessions plus repot for an orchid from home, limit 1. Decorative orchid pot sold separately.

Gardener's Supply
Free - $26.50
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gardener's Supply
https://www.gardeners.com/

Artist Group Info

sara@junapr.com
Gardener's Supply
285 Russell St.
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
https://www.gardeners.com/