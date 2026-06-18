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Papermaking with Recycled Papers Workshop

Papermaking with Recycled Papers Workshop

We’ll create beautiful paper from scrap paper, junk mail, old greeting cards, or other papers bound for the recycle bin. By adding flowers, leaves, plant fibers, ribbons, tea leaves, and more, you’ll design fun, unique, and useful papers. This is a beginning class with no experience necessary. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited. (4-hour class)
Donna Beck 413-214-8470

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$50 DVAA members/$60 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/230amartist/
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/