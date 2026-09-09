Pen & Ink Plant Drawing Workshop
Pen & Ink Plant Drawing Workshop
1 day workshop
Sunday, Oct 18th from 11-2pm
$65, $58.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)
Learn the art of dip pens and black ink with artist and UConn professor Christy Corey! Students will use a combination of ink washes along with pen and ink mark making techniques to draw plant studies (either from life or from photograph!) All artistic abilities are welcome.
Windsor Art Center Studios
$65
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central StWindsor, Connecticut 06095