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Pen & Ink Plant Drawing Workshop

Pen & Ink Plant Drawing Workshop

1 day workshop
Sunday, Oct 18th from 11-2pm
$65, $58.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)

Learn the art of dip pens and black ink with artist and UConn professor Christy Corey! Students will use a combination of ink washes along with pen and ink mark making techniques to draw plant studies (either from life or from photograph!) All artistic abilities are welcome.

Windsor Art Center Studios
$65
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095