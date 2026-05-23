Peonies: Love of my Life

Join us for a lecture on peonies!

Go back in time to the origin of peonies and learn a bit about their history. The “how to” part of this presentation will teach you to select, install, care for and divide these beautiful and much-loved plants. Then sit back and feast your eyes on a colorful photographic showcase of the many different varieties and types of peonies.

This presentation by a master gardener will last one hour, with additional time for questions and answers to follow.

https://springfield.librarycalendar.com/event/establishing-home-herb-garden-28503