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Peonies: Love of my Life

Peonies: Love of my Life

Join us for a lecture on peonies!

Go back in time to the origin of peonies and learn a bit about their history. The “how to” part of this presentation will teach you to select, install, care for and divide these beautiful and much-loved plants. Then sit back and feast your eyes on a colorful photographic showcase of the many different varieties and types of peonies.

This presentation by a master gardener will last one hour, with additional time for questions and answers to follow.

https://springfield.librarycalendar.com/event/establishing-home-herb-garden-28503

Springfield City Library - East Forest Park Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield City Library
413-263-6836
www.springfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Massachusetts Master Gardeners Association
https://www.massmastergardeners.org/
Springfield City Library - East Forest Park Branch
136 Surrey Rd
Springfield, Massachusetts 01118
413-263-6836
cfranks@springfieldlibrary.org