Peonies: Love of my Life
Peonies: Love of my Life
Join us for a lecture on peonies!
Go back in time to the origin of peonies and learn a bit about their history. The “how to” part of this presentation will teach you to select, install, care for and divide these beautiful and much-loved plants. Then sit back and feast your eyes on a colorful photographic showcase of the many different varieties and types of peonies.
This presentation by a master gardener will last one hour, with additional time for questions and answers to follow.
https://springfield.librarycalendar.com/event/establishing-home-herb-garden-28503
Springfield City Library - East Forest Park Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield City Library
413-263-6836
Artist Group Info
Massachusetts Master Gardeners Association
Springfield City Library - East Forest Park Branch
136 Surrey RdSpringfield, Massachusetts 01118
413-263-6836
cfranks@springfieldlibrary.org