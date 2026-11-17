1) REFERENCE PHOTOS – Many painters use photos as sources to paint from. Even “plein-air artists” have to refer to photos when it is impractical to return to a location. But there are better alternatives to typical snapshots. We will teach you how to make them.

2) REPRODUCTION PRINTS – It can be difficult and take a long time to sell original paintings. Reproductions can provide an affordable but lucrative second source of income. Worry that reproductions might devalue your art? We’ll show you how reproductions can actually increase the value of your originals.

3) ART CAPTURE – Need to respond to a call-for-entry, or submit digital files to a gallery or potential client? Do you have to be a professional photographer to make great JPEGs? Which is better, a scanner or camera? We’ll answer questions like these.

We will tell you how to make images for use in painting portraits, landscapes or still lifes. Creating reproductions is a more complicated endeavor and our workshop will provide a practical introduction. Cost effective one-on-one instruction is also available, post workshop, to perfect the skills you will learn.

