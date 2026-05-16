Printmaking — a shared art-making workshop for people with developmental disabilities + their caregivers

This workshop is a safe and supportive space for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities + their caregivers. It’s an inclusive class that welcomes everyone — from emerging artists just discovering their creativity to experienced artists looking to explore new ideas.

Participants will design and create unique relief prints using wood, foam, and acrylics. Emphasis is on the process of making art, rather than any particular outcome.

Because class size is intentionally limited to 8 individuals with IDD + their caregiver, pre-registration is required.

To sign up or stay informed about upcoming workshops, contact GaylaSueBerry@gmail.com