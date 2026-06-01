Reading Frederick Douglass Together and Reaffirming Our Unalienable Rights

Please reserve July 5 at 3 p.m. for Reading Frederick Douglass Together, a community gathering hosted by South Church in partnership with the Amherst DEI Department and Jones Library. You can sign up to read a paragraph from Douglass's "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" speech at https://tinyurl.com/RFDT26. We're seeking readers of all ages! In addition to the reading, there will be an Amherst Area Gospel Choir performance, a panel discussion, free books, and refreshments! If you have questions, contact Bruce Penniman at penniman@umass.edu. This program is supported by a grant from Mass Humanities.