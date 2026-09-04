Richard Pryor's Daughter & Her New Memoir @ Rumspringa Books, Springfield MA

The event is free to attend, we simply ask that you click the "RSVP" button from the bookstore website HERE so we can plan appropriately. If you would like to purchase your copy of the book in advance, please use code PRYOR for 10% off.

What place does the n-word have in society, and who gets to decide? These are the questions Dr. Elizabeth Pryor has grappled with throughout her life as Richard Pryor's daughter and, a bit later in life, as an esteemed scholar of racism and history at Smith College. In her recent family memoir, Something We Said, she unpacks these questions as few contemporaries can.

Join us Friday, September 18th at 6:00 PM for an author discussion and book signing with Dr. Pryor.

Nosh will be serving up their best dishes and drinks from the cafe, and we will have signed copies of Dr. Pryor's book available for purchase on-site.

The event is free to attend, we simply ask that you click the "RSVP" button from the bookstore website HERE so we can plan appropriately. If you would like to purchase your copy of the book in advance, please use code PRYOR for 10% off.

Liz Instagram: instagram.com/pryorhistories

Liz Website: pryorhistories.com

Venue Website: https://rumspringabooks.com/