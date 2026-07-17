RUBBERBAND DANCE COMPANY

The internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company, founded in Montreal in 2002 by Victor Quijada,

is known for its signature RUBBERBAND Method, an electrifying vocabulary combining the energy of hip-hop, the refinement of classical ballet, and the angular quality of contemporary dance. Ever So Slightly Redux explores the behavioral mechanisms and reflexes we develop against the ceaseless flow of irritants that bombard us in our daily lives. Performed by ten dancer-athletes at the height of their power, the work captures both tension and transformation through Quijada’s signature choreography.

