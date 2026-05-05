SCDT's Hatchery presents Asteroid B612, a love story

The School for Contemporary Dance & Thought, Inc presents

The Hatchery Young Artist Performance Project in

ASTEROID B612, a love story- a live performance inspired by THE LITTLE PRINCE

Family-friendly and inspirational.

The Hatchery Young Artist Company is a dynamic creative program where young artists collaborate to create original performance work for the public. More than a recital, Hatchery produces inspiring art for all.

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Original work by The Hatchery Dance Company & Hatchery Pit Band

WHEN?

Friday, June 12th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 13th at 2:00 PM ( with the Hatchlings ) & 7:30 PM

WHERE?

33 Hawley Street, Northampton, MA in A.P.E.'s WORKROOM THEATER

Directed by Jen Polins, Katherine Kain & Ashirah Devi Dalomba

Special Guests: Sakina Ibrahim, Gabriella Carmichael, Erik Elizondo

Hatchery Company Choreographers: Irina Andrews, Lila Gilman-Hollabaugh, Serena Gross, Andrew Jones-Monahan, Agnes MacLean, Frances Slabich, Ida Pitcher, Jamie Rose, Inna Selman

