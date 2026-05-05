SCDT's Hatchery presents Asteroid B612, a love story
SCDT's Hatchery presents Asteroid B612, a love story
The School for Contemporary Dance & Thought, Inc presents
The Hatchery Young Artist Performance Project in
ASTEROID B612, a love story- a live performance inspired by THE LITTLE PRINCE
Family-friendly and inspirational.
The Hatchery Young Artist Company is a dynamic creative program where young artists collaborate to create original performance work for the public. More than a recital, Hatchery produces inspiring art for all.
Original work by The Hatchery Dance Company & Hatchery Pit Band
WHEN?
Friday, June 12th at 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 13th at 2:00 PM ( with the Hatchlings ) & 7:30 PM
WHERE?
33 Hawley Street, Northampton, MA in A.P.E.'s WORKROOM THEATER
Directed by Jen Polins, Katherine Kain & Ashirah Devi Dalomba
Special Guests: Sakina Ibrahim, Gabriella Carmichael, Erik Elizondo
Hatchery Company Choreographers: Irina Andrews, Lila Gilman-Hollabaugh, Serena Gross, Andrew Jones-Monahan, Agnes MacLean, Frances Slabich, Ida Pitcher, Jamie Rose, Inna Selman