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SCDT’s Hatchery Young Artist Project Presents: ASTEROID B-612: A Love Story

SCDT’s Hatchery Young Artist Project Presents: ASTEROID B-612: A Love Story

Family-friendly and inspirational.
The Hatchery Young Artist Company is a dynamic creative program where young artists collaborate to create original performance work for the public. More than a recital, Hatchery produces inspiring art for all.

Original work by The Hatchery Dance Company & Hatchery Pit Band

WHEN?
Friday, June 12th at 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 13th at 2:00 PM ( with the Hatchlings ) & 7:30 PM

WHERE?
33 Hawley Street, Northampton, MA in A.P.E.'s WORKROOM THEATER

Directed by Jen Polins, Katherine Kain & Ashirah Devi Dalomba

Special Guests: Sakina Ibrahim, Gabriella Carmichael, Erik Elizondo

Hatchery Company Choreographers: Irina Andrews, Lila Gilman-Hollabaugh, Serena Gross, Andrew Jones-Monahan, Agnes MacLean, Frances Slabich, Ida Pitcher, Jamie Rose, Inna Selman

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley
$15-$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The School for Contemporary Dance & Thought
413 695 1799
infoscdt@gmail.com
scdtnoho.com
Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley
33 Hawley Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413-584-7327
ncfa@nohoarts.org
https://www.33hawley.org/events