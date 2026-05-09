Dive in for an art project inspired by illustrations of the ocean featured in our current exhibition, The Abyss. Museum educators will show you how to combine collage and drawing to create your underwater mixed-media scene.

Drop-In Artmaking activities

All ages welcome; no reservations required

Free with Museum admission.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/second-saturdays-at-nrm-6/

