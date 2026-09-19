Sewing Classes! - Make/mend/alter garments and items of your dreams
Sewing Classes! - Make/mend/alter garments and items of your dreams
Sewing is a life skill, an art form, a craft, a meditation, and a way of self-expression and creativity. And whether you are brand new to sewing or you've been at it for years, at Grove House Sewing Studio you have the opportunity to make and learn within a supportive, joyful, cozy, and colorful space where you get all the support you need and want. Classes are small, the studio has tons of natural light and large cutting tables, and the teaching is tailored to each person's needs and learning styles.
Come take a class that best suites your current sewing level and ambitions. Late Fall classes begin in early November so register now!
Grove House Sewing Studio
Every week through Dec 18, 2026.
Monday: 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Monday: 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Artist Group Info
Rachael
grovehousesewingstudio@gmail.com
Grove House Sewing Studio
221 Pine StreetFlorence, Massachusetts 01062
GroveHouseSewingStudio@gmail.com