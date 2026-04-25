Singing Creation, Speaking Truth: Women's Voices, Earth's Gospel
Singing Creation, Speaking Truth: Women's Voices, Earth's Gospel
A multimedia immersive experience of music, images, and words drawn from internationally known scientists, poets, and wisdom-carriers from multiple spiritual traditions, including voices such as Hildegard of Bingen, Rachel Carson, Teresa of Ávila, and Dorothy Day. Come be nourished, challenged, and inspired by messages of wonder, love, insight, community, and courage. A reception will follow the program.
Grace Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Grace Episcopal Church
413-256-6754
grace@gracechurchamherst.org
Grace Episcopal Church
14 Boltwood AveAmherst , Massachusetts 01002