© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Singing Creation, Speaking Truth: Women's Voices, Earth's Gospel

Singing Creation, Speaking Truth: Women's Voices, Earth's Gospel

A multimedia immersive experience of music, images, and words drawn from internationally known scientists, poets, and wisdom-carriers from multiple spiritual traditions, including voices such as Hildegard of Bingen, Rachel Carson, Teresa of Ávila, and Dorothy Day. Come be nourished, challenged, and inspired by messages of wonder, love, insight, community, and courage. A reception will follow the program.

Grace Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Episcopal Church
413-256-6754
grace@gracechurchamherst.org
gracechurchamherst.org
Grace Episcopal Church
14 Boltwood Ave
Amherst , Massachusetts 01002