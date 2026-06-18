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Single Signature Bookbinding Workshop

Single Signature Bookbinding Workshop

In this beginner-level workshop, you'll learn how to construct a single-signature book with a hard cover. You'll learn basic book binding techniques that will enable you to start creating unique books to use for journaling, sketches, poems, photos, and more. We'll add a couple of pockets on the inside, and you can finish the book off with beads or a design of your choice on the front. You'll have a variety of papers to choose from for your cover, or you can bring some of your favorite papers.
Donna Beck
413-214-8470

Fiddleheads Galleru, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$50 DVAA members/$60 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/230amartist/
Fiddleheads Galleru, Deerfield Valley Art Association
One Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, Massachusetts 01360
413-225-3132
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/