Single Signature Bookbinding Workshop

In this beginner-level workshop, you'll learn how to construct a single-signature book with a hard cover. You'll learn basic book binding techniques that will enable you to start creating unique books to use for journaling, sketches, poems, photos, and more. We'll add a couple of pockets on the inside, and you can finish the book off with beads or a design of your choice on the front. You'll have a variety of papers to choose from for your cover, or you can bring some of your favorite papers.

Donna Beck

413-214-8470

