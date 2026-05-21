"Songs of Slavery and Emancipation"

Join us for an unforgettable performance of music,led by Dr. Kathy Bullock, carrying a people through bondage and into freedom. Songs of Slavery & Emancipation is more than a concert; it is a living tribute to resilience, faith and the unbreakable spirit of a people.

The Berea Jubilo Singers of Kentucky bring songs composed and sung by slaves either preparing for, or commemorating revolt. To this collection is added the songs of the abolitionist movement, dedicated to the eradication of the slave system, composed by fugitive slaves or free Black people.

The concert is preceded by a hands-on singing workshop with history under the direction of Dr. Bullock. Together they weave a powerful tapestry of narratives and melodies rooted in the history of enslaved people’s journey to freedom and the abolitionist movement.

1:00 -2:15: Music Workshop led byDr. Kathy Bullock

4:00: Concert with Dr. Bullock and the Berea Jubilo Singers.