Stay @ Home & Write Weekend Retreat (Virtual)
Stay @ Home & Write Weekend Retreat (Virtual)
This is a 3-Day virtual writing retreat:
Stay (Cozy) at Home & Write: A Virtual Retreat, Aug. 21-23, 2026
In this Write-at-Home retreat, you’ll write at home—or close to home—in your pajamas if you please, at your desk in your comfiest chair, in a local cafe, park, or local library—it’s up to you.
Work on a big project or get in the flow with daily writing prompts and virtual check-ins with a community of other writers.
Our days will include:
* Lots of time to write
* Intention-setting and mutual, gentle, and supportive accountability
* Check-ins by Zoom and chat with ample off-screen time
* Evening read-aloud circle to share what we’ve written
* 2-3 optional prompts per day
Come home to your writing!
Begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
With Tzivia Gover, author of Dreaming on the Page: Tap into Your Midnight Mind to Supercharge Your Writing (an IBPA Gold winner and a Forward Indie finalist)
$95 regular price, with Sliding scale options from $35-$125.
To learn more or register for Stay (Cozy) at Home and Write, visit the event page here or email hello@thirdhousemoon.com.