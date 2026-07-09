Stay @ Home & Write Weekend Retreat (Virtual)

This is a 3-Day virtual writing retreat:

Stay (Cozy) at Home & Write: A Virtual Retreat, Aug. 21-23, 2026

In this Write-at-Home retreat, you’ll write at home—or close to home—in your pajamas if you please, at your desk in your comfiest chair, in a local cafe, park, or local library—it’s up to you.

Work on a big project or get in the flow with daily writing prompts and virtual check-ins with a community of other writers.

Our days will include:

* Lots of time to write

* Intention-setting and mutual, gentle, and supportive accountability

* Check-ins by Zoom and chat with ample off-screen time

* Evening read-aloud circle to share what we’ve written

* 2-3 optional prompts per day

Come home to your writing!

Begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

With Tzivia Gover, author of Dreaming on the Page: Tap into Your Midnight Mind to Supercharge Your Writing (an IBPA Gold winner and a Forward Indie finalist)

$95 regular price, with Sliding scale options from $35-$125.

To learn more or register for Stay (Cozy) at Home and Write, visit the event page here or email hello@thirdhousemoon.com.

