© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stay @ Home & Write Weekend Retreat (Virtual)

Stay @ Home & Write Weekend Retreat (Virtual)

This is a 3-Day virtual writing retreat:

Stay (Cozy) at Home & Write: A Virtual Retreat, Aug. 21-23, 2026

In this Write-at-Home retreat, you’ll write at home—or close to home—in your pajamas if you please, at your desk in your comfiest chair, in a local cafe, park, or local library—it’s up to you.

Work on a big project or get in the flow with daily writing prompts and virtual check-ins with a community of other writers.

Our days will include:
* Lots of time to write
* Intention-setting and mutual, gentle, and supportive accountability
* Check-ins by Zoom and chat with ample off-screen time
* Evening read-aloud circle to share what we’ve written
* 2-3 optional prompts per day

Come home to your writing!
Begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

With Tzivia Gover, author of Dreaming on the Page: Tap into Your Midnight Mind to Supercharge Your Writing (an IBPA Gold winner and a Forward Indie finalist)

$95 regular price, with Sliding scale options from $35-$125.
To learn more or register for Stay (Cozy) at Home and Write, visit the event page here or email hello@thirdhousemoon.com.

ONLINE
$95
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Third House Moon, LLC and Tzivia Gover
hello@thirdhousemoon.com
http://www.thirdhousemoon.com

Artist Group Info

Tzivia Gover
hello@thirdhousemoon.com
http://www.thirdhousemoon.com
ONLINE
802-254-9780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
https://www.necenterforcircusarts.org/about/circus-spectacular-on-demand/