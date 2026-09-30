Join Eagle Eye Institute for our 24th annual Step Up for Equity in Nature Walk and Celebration on Saturday, October 24th at Holyoke's Ashley Reservoir!

Who: Eagle Eye Institute offers learning programs and opportunities for all youth to experience well-being, belonging, and empowerment through a relationship with nature.

What: Meet us on Saturday, October 24th at 10 AM for a walk along the Ashley Reservoir trails with Eagle Eye community members! Our program will include a silent meditation hike, learning in nature, and options for guided walks (1.25 miles, 2.2 miles, and 3.2 miles). Then join us at 12 PM for our Eagle Eye celebration, which will feature dancing with DJ Professor Pat, delicious food, and more. You’re welcome for either/both portions of the day!

Where: Ashley Reservoir at 250 Whitney Avenue, Holyoke. Look for signs directing you to our meeting spot. Additional info on directions, including a free shuttle option, is included in the link sent after registration.

Why: We’re gathering to celebrate our Eagle Eye community, and we're celebrating 35 years of our Learn About Forests program! With your help, we will raise $65,000 so we can continue to offer high-quality programs in nature for all youth. The first $30,000 of donations will be matched 1:1, meaning you have the opportunity to double your impact!

Cost: $25-$150, Free to Eagle Eye Community

Contact: Kira Jewett, kira@eagleeyei.org, 4133878221