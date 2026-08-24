STORYTIME: 'Emmalina is Still Nursing' with Meghan Armstrong

Join High Five Books and local author Meghan Armstrong for a reading of her sweet bilingual English/ Spanish picture book, Emmalina Is Still Nursing / Emmalina Todavia Toma Pecho, written by Meghan and illustrated by Yulia Tomenko, on Friday, September 18, from 10-10:30am. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT 'EMMALINA IS STILL NURSING'

Meet Emmalina, a joyful preschooler who loves her friends, the swings, twirling, and most of all nah-nah, her special word for nursing with her mama. Whether she's waking up, getting ready for bed, feeling unwell, or in need of comfort, nah-nah is always there to bring closeness, healing, and love.

One day at the library, Emmalina and her mama read about mammals and discover that, from tiny pygmy marmosets to powerful chimpanzees, nursing is an essential part of how primates care for their young. As they learn about the natural rhythm of the animal world, Emmalina realizes that humans, too, are big primates--and that it's perfectly normal for children to nurse for years, not just months.

But not everyone sees it the same way. When two neighbors notice Emmalina nursing, one reacts with surprise, while the other offers encouragement and praise. This moment sparks questions in Emmalina's curious mind: Why do people sound so different when they talk about nursing? Why is something so natural sometimes misunderstood?

With warmth and honesty, Emmalina Is Still Nursing opens the door for families to explore these questions together. The story honors the comfort, connection, and health benefits of breastfeeding beyond infancy--reminding readers that nursing strengthens both body and bond. Through gentle dialogue, children and parents are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences: When is your favorite time to nurse? How does it make you feel?

Written by linguist and children's book author Dr. Meghan Armstrong, the book is deeply rooted in both science and lived experience--she was still nursing her daughter while writing this story. Paired with Yulia Tomenko's vibrant illustrations, the book celebrates the beauty of extended breastfeeding through the eyes of a child, turning a personal journey into a universal story of nurture, resilience, and love.

Praised by experts in child development, psychology, and lactation, Emmalina Is Still Nursing offers families validation and joy. More than a picture book, it is a conversation starter--one that affirms children's needs and mothers' wisdom, while celebrating the tender bond that continues long after being a baby.