STORYTIME: 'First Friends: Bodies' and 'First Friends: Feelings' with Mk Smith Despres

Join High Five Books and local author Mk Smith Despres on Saturday, October 24, from 10-10:30am for a reading of their inclusive board books, First Friends: Bodies and First Friends: Feelings, illustrated by Xuan Le. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT ‘FIRST FRIENDS: BODIES’

Join a childcare classroom as they move their bodies and transition to circle time! It's time to move our bodies! Can you raise your shoulders up and down? How about scrunching your face and spinning around? Let's dance and shake our wiggles out before settling down on the rug for circle time.

ABOUT ‘FIRST FRIENDS: FEELINGS’

Join a childcare classroom at lunchtime as they experience different emotions! It's time for lunch! Some friends are feeling cranky, frustrated, or downright hangry. But caring friends and teachers help everyone deal with their big feelings.