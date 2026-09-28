STORYTIME: 'The Garlic Eaters' and 'Hanukkah is Here' with Madison Safer

Join High Five Books and local author-illustrator Madison Safer for a reading of her stunning picture books THE GARLIC EATERS and HANUKKAH IS HERE, on Saturday, November 14, from 10-10:30am. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT 'HANUKKAH IS HERE'

Count down each day of Hanukkah with recipes, crafts, stories, songs, and games in this charmingly illustrated holiday book with lift-the-flaps on the cover.

Celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah with this keepsake countdown book. Each flap on the cover reveals a clue to one of the activities featured inside--including a recipe for delicious homemade latkes, instructions for crafting a pasta menorah, silly holiday jokes to share, a retelling of the Hanukkah story, and more. This inviting, fun-filled volume features eight chapters, one for each night, packed with festive activities that honor longstanding Jewish traditions and are perfect for building your own to share together year after year.

ABOUT ‘THE GARLIC EATERS’

Deep underground, a tight-knit Yiddish-speaking family lives inside a great garlic bulb: they sleep on garlic cloves, bathe in garlic juice, and wear garlic peels for clothes. But after a very hungry mole tears through their roof, the Garlic Eaters are forced aboveground into a world that isn't sure what to make of them.

Rooted in Jewish experiences of diaspora, The Garlic Eaters is a children's story about what it's like to find a new home, and how a special ingredient can make all the difference. Garlic has long carried meaning in Jewish kitchens and folk traditions, whether tucked into pockets, hung on doors, or shared with neighbors. Author and illustrator Madison Safer weaves this history into a tale of imagination and tenderness, introducing young readers to the universal experience of starting over somewhere new—and finding, against all odds, a community to call your own.