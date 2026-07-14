Summer Family Fun Event
Summer Family Fun Event
Urban Wildlife Rehabilitation invites you to celebrate our 25th anniversary with us. wildlife rehabilitators and animal control offices. Meet Live animals. Forest Park Zoo Wildlife on Wheels will have all our native wildlife. Family Jungle with rescued Exotics. Berkshire County Turtle Rescue with her ambassador animals. Childrens Lawn Games. Gift Bags. Give aways. Raffles. Refreshments. Saucy Mama food truck will be in attendance. Rain or Shine entire event is under cover. Ticketed Event.
Stanley Park, Beveridge Pavilion Annex
Adults $10 Children under 12 $5
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Urban Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc
413-275-9462
info@urbwildliferehab.org
Stanley Park, Beveridge Pavilion Annex
400 Western AvenueWestfield, Massachusetts
(413) 786-9139
information@namiwm.org