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Summer Family Fun Event

Summer Family Fun Event

Urban Wildlife Rehabilitation invites you to celebrate our 25th anniversary with us. wildlife rehabilitators and animal control offices. Meet Live animals. Forest Park Zoo Wildlife on Wheels will have all our native wildlife. Family Jungle with rescued Exotics. Berkshire County Turtle Rescue with her ambassador animals. Childrens Lawn Games. Gift Bags. Give aways. Raffles. Refreshments. Saucy Mama food truck will be in attendance. Rain or Shine entire event is under cover. Ticketed Event.

Stanley Park, Beveridge Pavilion Annex
Adults $10 Children under 12 $5
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Urban Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc
413-275-9462
info@urbwildliferehab.org
Urbanwildliferehab.org
Stanley Park, Beveridge Pavilion Annex
400 Western Avenue
Westfield, Massachusetts
(413) 786-9139
information@namiwm.org
namiwm.org/events