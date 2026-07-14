Summer Family Fun Event

Urban Wildlife Rehabilitation invites you to celebrate our 25th anniversary with us. wildlife rehabilitators and animal control offices. Meet Live animals. Forest Park Zoo Wildlife on Wheels will have all our native wildlife. Family Jungle with rescued Exotics. Berkshire County Turtle Rescue with her ambassador animals. Childrens Lawn Games. Gift Bags. Give aways. Raffles. Refreshments. Saucy Mama food truck will be in attendance. Rain or Shine entire event is under cover. Ticketed Event.