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Susan G. Komen Massachusetts MORE THAN PINK Walk

Susan G. Komen Massachusetts MORE THAN PINK Walk

The 2026 Massachusetts MORE THAN PINK Walk, Susan G. Komen’s largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018. Each year, we host over 100,000 participants at our 40+ in-person (and one virtual) walks across the U.S. Since the first Walk in 2018, our participants have raised more than $60 million dollars and continue to be a part of a community committed to our vision of a world without breast cancer.

With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities – including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer – the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways. It allows us to focus on sharing our passion, sharing our stories and connecting with others, all while fundraising to support life-saving programs and research.

Our finish line is a world without breast cancer, and we know the only way we can get there is together!

UMass Boston
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Susan G. Komen
egooch@komen.org
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/SPageNavigator/mtpw_eventdetails.html?fr_id=11255
UMass Boston
100 William T Morrissey Blvd
Boston, Massachusetts 02125
egooch@komen.org
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/SPageNavigator/mtpw_eventdetails.html?fr_id=11255