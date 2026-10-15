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The 37th Annual Children's Illustration Celebration

The 37th Annual Children's Illustration Celebration

It's time to celebrate!! This year join us for the 37th Annual Children's Illustration Celebration! The opening reception will take place on Sunday, November 8th from 4-6 pm.
Come meet your favorite Illustrators and Authors, at our biggest party of the year! The Eric Carle Museum will be here selling books and, as always, this event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

R. Michelson Galleries
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

R. Michelson Galleries
4135863964
Meghan@RMichelson.com
RMichelson.com
R. Michelson Galleries
132 Main Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
4135863964
rm@rmichelson.com
Rmichelson.com