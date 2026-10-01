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The Burning Reed: An Evening with Jalaladdin Mohammed Rumi

The Burning Reed: An Evening with Jalaladdin Mohammed Rumi

You're invited to spend a soul-shifting evening with 13th Century Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Mohammed Balkhi, known to 21st century fans as Rumi. This new one-person show is being staged as the first original production of Stonesthrow Theater, a new theater company in residence at the Wendell Meetinghouse.

The play is the brainchild of Joe Laur, who plays Rumi, wrote the script and created original versions of dozens of Rumi’s poems and stories for the production. Encounter Ghengis Kahn, Sufi masters, Shams of Tabriz, the mystical bond of the Lover and the Beloved, and just maybe, your own Soul.

Written and performed by Joe Laur, directed by Tim Holcomb. This event is part of the Wendell Meetinghouse Community Arts & Conversations series, and supported in-part by the Friends of the Wendell Meetinghouse and the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts.

Evening performances are scheduled for October 15, 16, 17, 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm; 2:00 pm matinee performances are scheduled for October 18, 24 and 25. All performances take place at the Wendell Meetinghouse (1 Morse Village Rd.  Wendell, MA).

Wendell Meetinghouse
$10-25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wendell Meetinghouse/Stonesthrow Theater
wendellmeetinghouse@gmail.com
https://www.wendellmeetinghouse.org

Artist Group Info

Joe Laur
joe.laur@joelaur.com
https://www.stonesthrowtheater.com
Wendell Meetinghouse
1 Morse Village Rd
Wendell, Massachusetts 01379
wendellmeetinghouse@gmail.com
https://www.wendellmeetinghouse.org/events