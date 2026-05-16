The Third Annual Belchertown Community Yard Sale is Almost Here!

🗓️ When:

July 31 - August 2 | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

🌧️ Rain Dates:

August 7 - 9 | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 Where to Start:

60 State Street, Belchertown, MA

Stop by the Town Fields at the Belchertown Senior Center to grab your official $5 yard sale map*

Maps will be available only at our booth, and only during event hours.

Looking for unique treasures, or just to get outside and enjoy a weekend of community fun? This is your chance!

This year’s event promises to feature over 100 households across Belchertown offering a wide variety of items from antiques and furniture to books, clothes, and unexpected gems.

In addition to yard sales across town, you’ll also find vendors set up at the Town Fields next to the Senior Center. That means more sellers, and more treasures... all in one convenient spot!

Proceeds will benefit the Clapp Memorial Library, strengthening a vital community resource that provides education, access, and connection for Belchertown residents.

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🏠 Register to Sell Your Stuff - www.belchertownyardsale.com

📲 Stay in the loop - Join our Facebook Group

Let’s make the first weekend in August a weekend to remember!

*Please note: maps will not be sold inside the Senior Center or before the event.