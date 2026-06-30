The Thistles Plus One Concert – Sunday July 19, 2026, 5-7 PM

West Stockbridge Village Congregational Church, 45 Main St.

An Evening of Contemporary Classical & Jazz-Inspired Melodies

Experience the evocative compositions of Bill Taylor, a composer whose music blends contemporary classical with jazz, show tunes, and the rhythms of nature and love. Join Bill on piano alongside:

Jaye Alison (Vocals), Terry Keevil (Oboe & Duduk), Gerold Mohn (Clarinet), Lesley Rosenthal (Electric Violin)

The evening features intimate duo, trio and quartet arrangements from Bill’s three albums, a selection of standards, solo highlights (including Terry's moving duduk piece), and a premiere poem by Lesley Rosenthal.• Time: Doors open at 4:30 PM. Includes a 15-minute intermission and a brief reception afterward

• Tickets: at the door or reserve in advance via Venmo, PayPal, or check.

• Cause: A portion of all proceeds supports the West Stockbridge Food Pantry.

• Merch: Music CDs available for purchase.

• Reservations, price info: 707-272-1688.