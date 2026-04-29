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Tim Weed: The Gatepost: Publication launch party & reading

Tim Weed: The Gatepost: Publication launch party & reading

Celebrate the launch of *The Gatepost*, a gripping new novel by acclaimed author Tim Weed. Blending literary fiction with mystery, science, and the supernatural, the story follows Esme Weatherhead as she returns to her rural Vermont home decades after her father’s unexplained disappearance. What begins as an attempt to tell his story leads her into a hidden world of cryptic journals, psychedelic experiments, and a long-lost cave—uncovering truths that challenge the boundaries of reality.

The evening features a live reading, author conversation, and audience Q&A, with books available for purchase and signing. Don’t miss this chance to experience a haunting, thought-provoking work and engage with a writer celebrated for his imagination and emotional depth.

Next Stage Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Tim Weed
jolene@podiumentertainment.com
https://timweed.net/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org