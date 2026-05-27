Toastmasters Demonstration Meeting
Toastmasters Demonstration Meeting
Public Speaking Demo Meeting at Ellington Library
Are you interested in enhancing your public speaking and leadership abilities? Need better communications skills? Join us for the District 53 Toastmasters Demo Meeting and experience firsthand how Toastmasters can help you grow!
Date: Saturday, June 6th
Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT
Location: Hall Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, Ellington, CT 06029
This demo meeting will offer a glimpse into the Toastmasters experience, providing valuable insights and practical tips for personal and professional development. Learning can be fun as well and rewarding.
To register, for free, please contact Club Growth Director Liz Keeling at (518) 275-6440 or cgd@d53tm.org.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Hall Memorial Library
FREE
11:51 AM - 12:51 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
District 53 Toastmasters
518-275-6440
cgd@d53tm.org
Artist Group Info
douglasncloutier@gmail.com
Hall Memorial Library
93 Main StreetEllington, Connecticut 06029
860-870-3160