Toastmasters Demonstration Meeting

Public Speaking Demo Meeting at Ellington Library

Are you interested in enhancing your public speaking and leadership abilities? Need better communications skills? Join us for the District 53 Toastmasters Demo Meeting and experience firsthand how Toastmasters can help you grow!

Date: Saturday, June 6th

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT

Location: Hall Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, Ellington, CT 06029

This demo meeting will offer a glimpse into the Toastmasters experience, providing valuable insights and practical tips for personal and professional development. Learning can be fun as well and rewarding.

To register, for free, please contact Club Growth Director Liz Keeling at (518) 275-6440 or cgd@d53tm.org.

We look forward to seeing you there!

