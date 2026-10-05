Trailer Trash Benefit Concert for Harmony House

Get ready to rock out with music from Trailer Trash while helping raise critical funds to support hospice patients in need! All proceeds from the event will directly support the mission and work of Harmony House. Please visit our event webpage for more info, sponsorship opportunities, and to see our generous sponsors!

Doors open at 6:15pm and concerts starts at 7pm. Come early to participate in our raffle, grab a slice of pizza or hot dog from Pizza Lino (with proceeds being donated to Harmony House), or grab a drink from the cash bar.

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About Harmony House of Western Massachusetts

Located in a peaceful, custom-built home in Chicopee, Harmony House is a nonprofit providing a loving home and compassionate care for people with terminal illnesses in need. We prioritize serving those who are isolated or unable to afford quality end-of-life care elsewhere, giving them comfort, companionship, and dignity during life's final chapter and allowing their loved ones to step out of the caregiver role and focus on cherishing their remaining time together. Because medical care is provided by outside hospice workers, we don’t receive any insurance or government reimbursement and residents are never billed. It's only through the support of our community that we can continue providing this one-on-one care and companionship in a place they truly feel at home and can live their final days to the fullest. For more information about our work or how to get involved, please visit www.HarmonyHouseWMA.org