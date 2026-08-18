USM Forum on American Democracy: Foundations of Free Expression

University of Southern Maine (USM) 2026–2027 Series: A Focus on Free Speech

Keynote with Dr. Jonathan Friedman

Hosted by President Jacqueline Edmondson

Dr. Jonathan Friedman, Sy Syms managing director of U.S. free expression programs at PEN America, will launch the second year of the Forum series with a keynote addressing the critical role of freedom of speech in American democracy. Drawing from extensive work in advocacy and public discourse, Friedman will explore how protecting free expression strengthens civil society and empowers universities like USM to remain vibrant centers for open inquiry and intellectual growth.

About the USM Forum on American Democracy

The USM Forum on American Democracy is a year-long public series designed to engage the University of Southern Maine and the broader community in thoughtful conversations on the foundations and future of democratic society. Hosted by President Edmondson, the Forum invites multiple perspectives on timely civic topics through keynote speakers, panel discussions, and campus-wide engagement.

Each year, the Forum explores a central theme. For its second year, the focus is on freedom of speech – its foundational role in a democratic society, the modern challenges and protections surrounding it, and how we foster open, robust dialogue within our communities and campuses today.

By engaging voices from across campus, across ideologies, and across communities, the Forum seeks to deepen our collective understanding of democratic ideals. Whether you’re a student thinking about your role in shaping the future, an educator nurturing thoughtful dialogue, or a community member seeking unity in complexity, this conversation will leave you inspired and equipped to take part in building a democracy that works for all of us.

A thank you to the Pond Family Foundation, the sponsors of the USM Forum on American Democracy.