Vegetable Printmaking: Kitchen Tea Cloth Design

Discover the hidden print studio inside your garden or crisper drawer! Join us for a playful, hands-on workshop where we turn everyday kitchen scraps into gorgeous, usable textile art. You’ll learn how to hand-carve custom stamps from potatoes and master "direct printing" using the natural geometries of vegetables - like turning a celery base into a stunning rose motif! Using permanent fabric paints and block printing techniques, you will design and print your own beautiful, machine-washable set of two cotton tea cloths. No experience needed, all materials and veggies provided.