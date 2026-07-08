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Vegetable Printmaking: Kitchen Tea Cloth Design

Vegetable Printmaking: Kitchen Tea Cloth Design

Discover the hidden print studio inside your garden or crisper drawer! Join us for a playful, hands-on workshop where we turn everyday kitchen scraps into gorgeous, usable textile art. You’ll learn how to hand-carve custom stamps from potatoes and master "direct printing" using the natural geometries of vegetables - like turning a celery base into a stunning rose motif! Using permanent fabric paints and block printing techniques, you will design and print your own beautiful, machine-washable set of two cotton tea cloths. No experience needed, all materials and veggies provided.

Gardener's Supply
$26.50
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Gardener's Supply
https://www.gardeners.com/

Artist Group Info

sara@junapr.com
Gardener's Supply
285 Russell St.
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
https://www.gardeners.com/