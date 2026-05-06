Villarreal/Crom live tango music & dance

Juan Villarreal and Patricio Crom are one of the most recognized duos in tango worldwide. Beginning in 2010, they sought to redefine the traditional tango scene. With brilliant guitar work and Juan's rich, exquisite voice, they have been touring across Latin America, Europe, and the United States ever since. Western MA Tango is proud to be sponsoring the duo once again for their only New England performance in 2026. Come to dance or just to enjoy the music!