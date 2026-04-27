What becomes possible when we listen to the songs of our scars? Through original songs and stories,Wholly Unwinding creator Hailey McAvoy lets the scars of growing up with Cerebral Palsy sing, and takes us all with her on a journey of healing and acceptance. Inspired by artists that range from Joni Mitchell to the Jackson Five to Hildegard von Bingen to The Chicks, it’s a multi-genre work that defies categorization much like the healing process - part musical, part folk song concert, part night of spirituals and stories around the campfire that invites us all to come home to our bodies by singing the songs of our scars.

A landmark for Hogfish - it is our first main stage production that started as a regenerative arts seed project by a Hogfish artist-in-residence.