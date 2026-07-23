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Wind & Reed Jam Session (August 2026)

Wind & Reed Jam Session (August 2026)

Join us for the Wind & Reed Jazz Jam Session at 50 Arrow Gallery!

Musicians of all levels are welcome to bring an instrument, sign up, and jam alongside our house band of professional local musicians.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills, meet other players in the community, perform in front of an audience, or just have a great time making music, this session is for you.

The evening will begin with a 30-minute opening set from the house band, followed by a 90-minute open jam session with a first-come, first-served sign-up list. Players will have opportunities to solo, accompany, experiment, and express themselves in a supportive and collaborative environment.

All styles, experience levels, and creative approaches are encouraged — just keep it respectful, musical, and fun.

Suggested donation: $5 plus tips

Bring your horn, sticks, voice, pedals, weird instruments, or just come hang and listen.

50 Arrow Gallery
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wind & Reed
413-282-8742
info@windandreed.com
https://windandreed.com

Artist Group Info

david@confluentforms.com
50 Arrow Gallery
116 Pleasant St Suite 136
Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027-2752
860-214-6214
jasonm@50arrowgallery.com
https://50arrowgallery.com/