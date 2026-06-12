Wind & Reed Jam Session (July 2026)

Join us for the Wind & Reed Jazz Jam Session at 50 Arrow Gallery!

Musicians of all levels are welcome to bring an instrument, sign up, and jam alongside our house band of professional local musicians.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills, meet other players in the community, perform in front of an audience, or just have a great time making music, this session is for you.

The evening will begin with a 30-minute opening set from the house band, followed by a 90-minute open jam session with a first-come, first-served sign-up list. Players will have opportunities to solo, accompany, experiment, and express themselves in a supportive and collaborative environment.

All styles, experience levels, and creative approaches are encouraged — just keep it respectful, musical, and fun.

Suggested donation: $5 plus tips

Bring your horn, sticks, voice, pedals, weird instruments, or just come hang and listen.