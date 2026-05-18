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Woods Walk: Explore Pelham Lake Park's Climate Adaptation Trail

Woods Walk: Explore Pelham Lake Park's Climate Adaptation Trail

Join us to explore how the Parks Commission is protecting ash trees from an invasive
beetle, planting trees for the next generation of forests, and using a resilience harvest
and slash wall to create a healthier more diverse forest. Together, we will explore the
ecology of this forested landscape and the plants, birds, and wildlife that depend on it. Please register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FL2s4J3Wqk6PAn7P8ogjL2y_-eOt0fBIvbyB2l8C-9lUQTQ0T0VQU09FVVFMVlZXVkpONUcwRTFKNS4u

Pelham Lake Park, Davis Mine Trailhead
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Mass Audubon
Pelham Lake Park, Davis Mine Trailhead
Davis Mine Rd
Rowe , Massachusetts
arandazzo@massaudubon.org
https://rowe-ma.gov/d/35340/Woods-Walk