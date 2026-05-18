Woods Walk: Explore Pelham Lake Park's Climate Adaptation Trail

Join us to explore how the Parks Commission is protecting ash trees from an invasive

beetle, planting trees for the next generation of forests, and using a resilience harvest

and slash wall to create a healthier more diverse forest. Together, we will explore the

ecology of this forested landscape and the plants, birds, and wildlife that depend on it. Please register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FL2s4J3Wqk6PAn7P8ogjL2y_-eOt0fBIvbyB2l8C-9lUQTQ0T0VQU09FVVFMVlZXVkpONUcwRTFKNS4u