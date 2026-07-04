Yoga in the Sunflowers

DATES & HOURS | Sunday, July 26 @ 8:30am & Tuesday, July 28 @ 6:30pm

TICKETS | Pre-Ticketed Event $40 per person 7/26 $30.00 per person 7/28- tickets can be purchased at www.nhsunflower.com.

DESCRIPTION

Find your flow among the sunflowers at Coppal House Farm. Join instructors from Align Yoga in Lee for a 60-minute all-levels yoga session surrounded by acres of blooming sunflowers. This unique outdoor experience combines the benefits of yoga with the beauty and tranquility of the farm, creating the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and connect with nature.

