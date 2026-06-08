Yoga Inspired by “Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth” (Adult Session)

Instructor: Loren Magruder

Connect with the Earth and art through movement with yoga instructor and artist Loren Madruger. Join us in the Stoddard Garden Courtyard, the Museum’s own urban green space, for a yoga session inspired by the art in Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth, on view through August 16. Following the session, join docents for a tour of the exhibition.

Note: this is an adult session; a family session will take place from 10:30 to 11:15 am.

Programming is subject to change. In the event of rain, this session will be moved inside.