Yoga Inspired by “Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth” (Family Session)

Instructor: Loren Magruder

Enjoy the outdoors in this family-friendly yoga session inspired by the art of Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth, on view through August 16. Focus your mind, move your body, and experience art in a new way with yoga instructor and artist Loren Madruger. Following the session, join docents for a tour of the exhibit.

Note: this session is intended for guests of all ages; an adult session will take place from 9 to 10 am.

Programming is subject to change. In the event of rain, this session will be moved inside.