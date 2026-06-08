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Yoga Inspired by “Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth” (Family Session)

Yoga Inspired by “Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth” (Family Session)

Instructor: Loren Magruder

Enjoy the outdoors in this family-friendly yoga session inspired by the art of Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth, on view through August 16. Focus your mind, move your body, and experience art in a new way with yoga instructor and artist Loren Madruger. Following the session, join docents for a tour of the exhibit.

Note: this session is intended for guests of all ages; an adult session will take place from 9 to 10 am.

Programming is subject to change. In the event of rain, this session will be moved inside.

Worcester Art Museum
$15 for Members, $5 Members 17 and under; $25 general public, $10 general public 17 and under
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609