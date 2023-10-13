© 2023 New England Public Media

Conexión: Rooted in New England's Outdoors

Carmen Deñó

Conexión: Rooted in New England's Outdoors

A backyard garden in Connecticut. Cold water dipping in Vermont. A nature program for schoolchildren in Massachusetts. Across the region, Latinos find connection, beauty and meaning in New England’s iconic landscapes.

In this new video series from the New England News Collaborative, we bring you first-person stories on how spending time outdoors inspires deeper connections with others, heritage, and nature itself.

Puedes mirar esta serie en español haciendo clic aquí.


