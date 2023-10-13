Conexión: Rooted in New England's Outdoors

A backyard garden in Connecticut. Cold water dipping in Vermont. A nature program for schoolchildren in Massachusetts. Across the region, Latinos find connection, beauty and meaning in New England’s iconic landscapes.
In this new video series from the New England News Collaborative, we bring you first-person stories on how spending time outdoors inspires deeper connections with others, heritage, and nature itself.
Heather Flor Cron grew up in Portland, Maine, feeling like an outsider because she was part of a multicultural family. But she decided to stay, and those roots have deepened through her work farming and providing for the Latinx community around her.