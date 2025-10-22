Culture to Do: Oct. 22, 2025

Sneak Preview: The American Revolution by Ken Burns

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

NEPM, Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield have partnered to present a sneak preview of “The American Revolution,” a new six-part, 12-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt that examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. The special screening will include a conversation with historians Marla Miller, distinguished professor of history at UMass Amherst and associate dean for strategic initiatives of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Alison Russell, Ph.D. candidate at UMass Amherst. The documentary premieres on NEPM TV Sunday, Nov. 16 and will air for six consecutive nights through Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor Benefit Screening for NEPM

Shelburne Falls Theater at Memorial Hall

Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Fall-Winter Pothole Pictures film season kicks off with a benefit screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a moving documentary about Fred Rogers and his TV neighborhood. Pothole Pictures is calling on all of Fred Rogers’ superheroes to show up on opening weekend and make the film a great fundraiser for New England Public Media. NEPM president, Matt Abramovitz will be on hand to share information about the sudden federal funding cuts to public media and how NEPM is signing up more new and renewing members to help fill the funding gap. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m., with Americana music duo 133 Skeele on Friday and local storyteller Davis Bates on Saturday.

Wicked: Immersive sing-along film screening and cOZplay event

Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts, UMass

Friday, Oct. 24; cosplay event starts at 6:30 p.m.; film screening starts at 8 p.m.

This event’s gonna be pop-U-lar! Head to the Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts (formerly known as the Fine Arts Center) for a sing-along screening of the 2024 blockbuster movie Wicked. And start your evening by getting your Oz on at our third-annual cosplay event featuring food, music, games, and prizes! Emceed by NEPM’s very own wicked awesome Monte Belmonte, co-host of The Fabulous 413.

Together in Motion: A Performance Project of Inclusion & Creativity

Berkshire Hills Music Academy, South Hadley

Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

From the very wonderful Berkshire Hills Music Academy, here’s an event that seeks to redefine performance art through the power of inclusion, creativity, and connection. Performers with differing abilities have come together in a collaborative process, learning from one another, honoring their differences, and co-creating a powerful dance piece that reflects their collective creativity, diversity, and human connection.

WitchPunk the Musical

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Witchpunk the Musical is an immersive theatrical experience that journeys through the shapeshifting and lucid landscape of the Dreaming. Supported by a cast and crew of nine fierce lovers and freaks, and with original music by Tender Spot, the show weaves magic, mythology and spell work to create a “dreamscape cabaret.”

Spooky Safari

The Zoo in Forest Park, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is one of the Zoo’s most popular events! Dress in costume and enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun complete with a trick-or-treat trail, on-site activities, crafts, read-alongs and appearances from some special friends. The event will also feature a virtual costume contest. Important: pre-purchased, timed tickets are required to attend. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

Spooky Tricks Family Day

Norman Rockwell Museum

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gather the family and head to the Norman Rockwell Museum for a fun, interactive adventure. Explore the playful mysteries and visual tricks hidden in the artwork of Walter Wick and Norman Rockwell on a short, guided gallery tour. Then, head to the NRM classroom to create your own spooky scene using provided materials. Feeling brave? Follow an outdoor trail of curious clues that just might lead you to a surprise treat! Free with museum admission, Kids, teens, and members free.

Dogo du Togo

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Dogo is the artist, and he’s from Togo, hence Dogo du Togo. Serge Massama Dogo played in different bands in the Togolese capital, Lome, before moving to the US and founding the DC-based Afropop/Afrofunk band Elikeh. Known for their high-energy live performances and original material, Elikeh has released 3 albums and an EP that received rave reviews by The Washington Post and NPR.

Peter Pan meets Peter Krasinski

First Church of Monson

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Imagine going to the movies over 100 years ago. The films were silent, and the only sound was an organ or piano and maybe an orchestra. The First Church of Monson is recreating the experience with a screening of the 1924 silent film version of Peter Pan. Noted organist Peter Krasinski will provide original improvised accompaniment on the church’s historic 1892 Johnson & Son pipe organ.

Yiddish Book Center Open House

Yiddish Book Center, Amherst

Sunday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

October marks the second anniversary of the Yiddish Book Center’s landmark exhibition Yiddish: A Global Culture. To celebrate, they’re hosting a full day of activities, including the launch of the exhibition’s catalog. Activities throughout the day include pop-up performances, public tours, and an all-ages scavenger hunt with prizes. A lively conversation and Q&A with David Mazower, chief curator and writer of the exhibition and catalog, and Lisa Newman, exhibition project director and creative director of the catalog is happening at 2 p.m.

The Peasants (Chłopi) Film Screening

Alumnae Library Theater at Elms College, Chicopee

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

The Kosciuszko Foundation New England Chapter presents “The Peasants” (Chłopi), a fully animated film that was Poland’s submission for the Best International Feature Film category of the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. Based on the novel by Polish Nobel Prize laureate Władysław Reymont, the story explores themes of love, jealousy, and social conflict in a patriarchal society, told through the four seasons of the year. Admission is free and open to the public.

Valley Classical Concerts: Quartetto di Cremona with David Shifrin, clarinet

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College, Northampton

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

Since its formation in 2000, the Quartetto di Cremona has established a reputation as one of the most exciting chamber ensembles on the international stage. They are regularly invited to perform in major music festivals and halls in Europe, North and South America, and Far East. For their 2025 U.S. tour, they will be joined by the eminent American clarinetist David Shifrin. The program includes works by Hugo Wolf, Maurice Ravel, and Johannes Brahms.

Watermelon Wednesdays: Väsen and the Fretless

Whately Town Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Väsen is a Swedish duo featuring Mikael Marin and Olov Johansson, playing on a variety of stringed instruments, including a silverbasharpa, oktavharpa, three-rowed Nyckelharpa, violoncello da spalla and a blue electric viola. They have been making music together for 37 years. The Fretless is a nontraditional string quartet from Canada that transforms fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, high-energy arrangements. They have won a lot of prestigious music awards (just like Väsen).

COMING SOON

Eastworks Open Studios

116 Pleasant Street, Easthampton

Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday. Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hugely popular with Culture to Do subscribers, this weekend event features local artists, makers, performers, nonprofits and entrepreneurs who open their doors to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant Eastworks scene.

30 for 30 Skills Series

Storr Library, Longmeadow

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Saturday Nov. 22

Friends of Storrs Library are celebrating 30 years of supporting their beloved library with a unique skills series. Each of the ten sessions with themes like savvy travel, kitchen confidence, safety, and self-care will teach three skills.

Valley Light Opera: H.M.S Pinafore

Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 9

Valley Light Opera celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a stunning production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore – the show that started it all!

Tiny Glass Tavern: Carte Blanche

Edwards Church, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern is an eclectic, local cross-genre ensemble that explores musical variety, texture, and experimentation. For the “Carte Blanche” show, Zara Bode, Eva Salina, Stefan Amidon, Gideon Crevoshay, Sophie Michaux, and Adam Simon collaborate for a thrilling mix of vocal treats from Balkan, French, American, and Early music traditions.

Soweto Gospel Choir

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Soweto Gospel Choir has been one of the most celebrated ensembles in world music almost since the moment of its founding in 2002. The choir’s new live program, Peace, features South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and choir classics, alongside selections from Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, and Leonard Cohen and others.