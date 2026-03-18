Culture to Do: March 18, 2026

413 Day

Progression Brewing Company, Northampton

Monday, April 13 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Join NEPM for the best local hangout of the year. We're celebrating 413 Day in downtown Northampton. Test your knowledge of local legends, landmarks, and lore in our 413-themed trivia showdown hosted by Monte and Kaliis of The Fabulous 413, enjoy live music from stellar local bands, and meet other public media fans from all over western Mass. NEPM members: your first drink is on us when you RSVP now.

Tim Eriksen & Peter Irvine

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Tim Eriksen is a songwriter whose work has been covered by Alison Krauss and Joan Baez; a ballad singer given the Jean Ritchie Musical Heritage Award by Ritchie herself; a prominent shapenote singer; and a hardcore punk musician with a degree in South Indian veena. The long collaboration between Eriksen and percussionist Peter Irvine has included work with the Bosnian ensemble Žabe i Babe and the indie folk trio Cordelia’s. In April 2026, Eriksen and Irvine will see the release of their first duo album, “Absence and her sister.” It’s an exploration of new and traditional music from an imaginary New England village.

Spring Gardening Symposium: Gardening as a Community

Frontier Regional High School, South Deerfield

Saturday March 21 from 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Here’s a fun and energizing way for beginning and experienced gardeners to branch out or brush up with folks from the Western Massachusetts Master Gardener Association. There will be soil testing, workshops, a raffle, tasty treats, and a keynote speech about tick safety by UMass microbiology professor and TickReport director Dr. Stephen Rich.

Remembering the Knox Trail

Springfield Armory National Historic Site

Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

The Henry Knox Trail is a network of roads which trace the route of Colonel Henry Knox's “noble train of artillery” from Crown Point, New York, to the Continental Army camp outside Boston, early in the American Revolutionary War. The centerpiece of this event will be a documentary screening, followed by a discussion with Jonathan Barkan and Ben Haley. Barkan — who created a slide show for the 1976 Knox Trail re-enactment 50 years ago — has updated his work for this milestone anniversary. He’s developed a brand-new digital slide show, complete with an original soundtrack and fresh narration.

The Met Live in HD: Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde

The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Hampshire Mall in Hadley, Memorial Hall Theater in Shelburne Falls, West Springfield 15, Beacon Cinema, Pittsfield

Saturday, March 21 at 12 p.m.

After years of anticipation, a truly unmissable event arrives in cinemas worldwide as the electrifying Lise Davidsen tackles one of the ultimate roles for dramatic soprano: the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s transcendent meditation on love and death. Heroic tenor Michael Spyres stars opposite Davidsen as the love-drunk Tristan.

PLATFORM: A Community Arts Showcase

Community Music School of Springfield

Saturday, March 21 from 2 – 5 p.m.

The Community Music School of Springfield is presenting a celebratory show in honor of Women’s History Month. This event showcases a variety of artists sharing their creativity through different mediums — music, visual art, and stand-up. With performances by Deanna Bach (pictured above), Julia Urbank, The Third Entity, and many others. Plus, Girl Scout Troop 65265 will be leading a kids’ craft corner.

Valley Classical: A Far Cry

Sweeney Hall, Smith College

Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

A Far Cry is a chamber orchestra known for its innovative and compelling programs, stellar communication, and a democratic process that is the group’s north star. Their VCC concert opens with “SAY,” Shelley Washington’s searing response to being of mixed race in contemporary America. Next, Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, played by 13 strings. The concert concludes with an 1811 string septet arrangement of Beethoven’s 6th symphony.

Cheo y Los Consentidos de la Casa

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Not your abuela’s salsa. This is funk-forward salsa delivered with maximal groove by some of NYC’s hottest Latin players. Cheo Pardo serves up his latest groove-driven project borne out of love for vintage Latin soul and NYC dance floor bliss. And there’s a pop-up for food! ICH BIN EIN SABICH will be serving hot vegetarian Iraqi-Jewish pita sandwiches. of your dreams from 5 – 8 p.m. If you only want the sandwich (no concert), you can order at the bar from 5 – 6 p.m.

Indë: Role Model

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the debut of Role Model, the remarkable new album by Northampton-born artist Indë, through an immersive hometown release concert. Role Model is the artist’s coming-of-age story, and soundtracks Indë's mission to become the Black queer role model that their community lacked during their childhood. This evening-length concert will present the album in its entirety, along with a live community choir.

Yaya Bey

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Rising R&B star Yaya Bey’s music is celebratory and deeply personal, sophisticated and full of visceral grooves, with a voice to melt hearts soaring above it all. Her wide-ranging sound is rooted in classic R&B but brings in everything from hip-hop to soca to jazz and beyond.

Rosemary Caine and the Wilde Irish Shenanigans

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of music and stories, history, jigs, reels, and songs performed by an eclectic Celtic lineup whose repertoire is drawn from a broad tradition of Irish traditional music. Plus, newly composed melodies by Rosemary Caine whose musical inspiration includes poems of William Butler Yeats and Emily Dickinson.

Back Porch Songwriter Series: The Songs of Johnny Cash

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

It’s a wonderful — and very popular — concept. Choose a beloved songwriter and invite local musicians to play their songs. For this iteration, the Back Porch Songwriter Series presents an evening of songs of country music legend Johnny Cash, featuring an all-star line-up of performers including Ward Hayden, Lonesome Brothers, Steve Sanderson, Christa Joy, Lisa Bastoni, and the Deep River Ramblers. This will get you ready for the Back Porch festival, happening the next week!

The Man Without a World Screening

Yiddish Book Center, Amherst

Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

The Yiddish Book Center will present a special screening of The Man Without a World with live original music composed and performed by world-renowned klezmer violinist Alicia Svigals (a founder of the Grammy-winning band The Klezmatics) and celebrated silent film pianist Donald Sosin. The film offers a quirky, darkly comic portrait of life in a Polish shtetl, where residents struggle with poverty while navigating their own political, cultural, and religious divisions. Limited tickets available.

Celebrating Pianos! PianoDuo Festival

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

This concert will feature the award-winning Long Duo and Smith faculty pianists Albert Cano Smit and Yang Liu. The Long sisters — Beatrice Long and Christina Long — have performed extensively in North America and Asia. The two duos will present an extravaganza of music for piano four-hands and two pianos, including well-known works such as Saint-Saëns’s Danse macabre and Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, and pieces by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Milhaud, and Dave Brubeck. Plan to arrive at 6:30 for a pre-concert talk on the fascinations and challenges of the art of piano duet. The Long Duo will also give a public masterclass on Friday at 11 a.m. in Sweeney Concert Hall.

COMING SOON

Amherst Dessert Crawl

Saturday, March 28 from 3 – 6 p.m.

An afternoon of sweet treats and downtown exploration awaits at the Amherst Dessert Crawl. With an event wristband, you can sample desserts from participating locations while discovering the shops and restaurants that make up downtown Amherst. You can also take part in a scavenger hunt with fun challenges and the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Very Hungry Caterpillar Day

Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

Sunday, March 29 from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Head to the Carle for a joyful museum-wide celebration inspired by Eric Carle’s timeless classic, that has delighted generations of young readers with its vibrant collage art, playful storytelling, and message of growth and transformation. Meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar and enjoy fun activities. Museum members make reservations come early for the pancake breakfast.

Festival of Flowers

Springfield Museums

Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12

The 13th annual Festival of Flowers will fill the galleries of the fine arts, history, and science museums with stunning floral arrangements. The clever and creative interpretations designed by florists and garden club members will bring paintings, sculptures, vehicles and even dinosaurs to life through color and texture.

Bridging Generations: A Civic Engagement Conference

Greenfield Community Collage Dining Commons

Friday, April 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This inter-generational conference will bring students, community members and local leaders together for a half-day event exploring how the defining moments of our times — from Woodstock to TikTok — have shaped our worldviews and civic life. The schedule includes a panel discussion, guided lunch conversations and interactive workshops on dialogue around difference, religion and politics, empathy and media literacy.

April Free Sunday + Artists’ Book Day

The Clark, Williamstown

Sunday, April 12

Artists’ Books Day is an annual celebration at the Clark honoring the library’s diverse collection of over 5000 artists’ books. It features a full line-up of free activities as well as free admission to the galleries all day, including two special exhibitions that feature artists’ books, Raffaella della Olga: Typescripts and Sónia Almeida: Stages.

Daffodil & Tulip Festival

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19

Then, Thursdays – Sundays through May 10

Timed-entry tickets are now on sale for the annual Daffodil & Tulip Festival at Naumkeag. The Gilded Age Berkshire “cottage” is renowned for its landscape architecture and elegant gardens. Food, snacks, and drinks will be available during the festival at the Naumkeag concession stand. Happening Thursdays through Sundays, the festival will also take place on Patriots Day (Monday, April 20).

Baby Animals

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Saturday, April 18 – Sunday, May 10

Welcome the arrival of Spring with the adorable Baby Animals Festival. Meet lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids (goats, that is), and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations to walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.