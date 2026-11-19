March for the Food Bank with Monte Belmonte

Monday, Nov. 23: Springfield – Northampton

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Northampton – Greenfield

Every year, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and NEPM’s Monte Belmonte lead a march against hunger from Springfield to Greenfield. Monte, Congressman Jim McGovern, Food Bank CEO Andrew Morehouse, and hundreds of marchers walk 46 miles over two days to raise funds and awareness about hunger in our region. This year’s goal is $800,000 — the equivalent of 2.4 million meals! You can join the march for a portion of the route, one day, or both days. Check out the route maps to see where you might like to jump in.

Berkshire Mini-March for the Food Bank

Starts and ends at Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Back for its second year! Join Monte Belmonte and Food Bank supporters in downtown Pittsfield for a 3-mile walk beginning and ending at Hot Plate Brewing. Along the way, marchers will visit local food pantries, including the Berkshire Dream Center, First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, and Pittsfield Community Pantry. Stay at Hot Plate from noon – 1:30 p.m. for an after-party with beverages, lunch, and live music.

Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera, and Book Arts Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Friday, Nov. 20 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s the tenth edition of the Northampton Antiquarian Book Fair! More than 60 used and rare booksellers, paper Americana specialists, book artists, literary presses, and authors will convene at the Northampton Book Fair to exhibit, browse, schmooze, and sell their books, broadsides, pamphlets, maps, prints, paper, bindings, fine printing, and much more.

Weaving Words: Fiber Arts and Picture Books

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

On View Saturday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, May 2

This new exhibition at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art explores the connection between textiles and picture books over the past 60 years of illustration history. It reveals how artists have used textile imagery to explore themes of culture and human connection, and have even used fiber art techniques and materials to create picture book illustrations. The exhibition features work from 27 picture books as well as textiles that inspired or relate to works on view, including quilts, fabrics, and a soft-sculpted diorama.

The Grinch’s Grotto

Springfield Museums

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 10

Grinchmas returns to the Springfield Museums! Visit the Grinch’s home on Mt. Crumpit, explore the Who House, read a holiday book together, write a postcard to the Grinch at the Who-ville Post Office, and play with classic games and toys in the Who-ville Toy Workshop. Plus! The Grinch will be there for photo ops on select weekend days — Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 21 – Dec. 27, and Saturdays, Jan. 2 and 9, from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Paper City Fabrics Bag Sale

330 High Street, Holyoke

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s a great opportunity for fabric lovers — from quilters to crafters to clothes makers — to find treasures while keeping hundreds of pounds of fabric out landfills. They will give you a reusable bag to fill with as much fabric as you can for just $15.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Mozart Requiem

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Join the Pioneer Valley Symphony for an afternoon centered on Mozart's unfinished Requiem in D Minor, with a completion by Süssmayr. The program opens with a new work by composer Kiegan Ryan, and finishes with Beethoven's iconic 5th Symphony. Thanks to a new partnership with Mulit Arts, children ages 5–12 will enjoy a short introduction and live performance by the orchestra, then head off to a free hands-on art workshop, giving parents time to relax and enjoy the rest of the concert. Plus, complimentary childcare for children ages 2-4.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: The Next Movement Continues

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

They’re calling it “a job interview like no other.” Throughout the 2026–2027 season, five finalists for the position of Springfield Symphony Orchestra Music Director will each conduct a concert in the SSO’s classical series. The second candidate, Luke Poeppel, takes the podium for a program featuring Strauss’s Four Last Songs, with soprano Emily Birsan, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9.

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Wendell Meetinghouse

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

The classic Hans Christian Andersen tale gets a hilarious musical makeover performed by students from Berklee College of Music. Written by Rene Pfister and Jan Mankowsky, this musical tells the story of a vain emperor who falls for the schemes of two con artists promising him a magnificent outfit that only smart people can see. A funky pop and jazz score brings the story to life. Appropriate for ages 4 and up, including adults! It’s free.

NightWood

The Mount, Lenox

Selected dates Saturday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Jan. 2

Head to Edith Wharton’s home, where the woods and gardens are transformed into an illuminated landscape with dramatic lighting, scenic elements and music. Inspired by the natural world of The Mount, NightWood returns this year with an extended trail that takes visitors deeper into the woods, with new encounters along the way. Children 12 and under are free, as are eligible EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare cardholders.

Emerging Filmmakers of Western Massachusetts

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

The Easthampton Film Festival and Blue Heron Productions present a showcase of six short films by Western Massachusetts filmmakers. Among the narrative films are Candy Cakes, about a young woman caring for her dying father; The White Rabbit, in which a couple discovers that their new neighbor is a mobster; and Thickly Settled, about a man in a troubled marriage who faces the possibility of traveling back in time. The program also includes a Kimaya Diggs music video filmed at the Shea Theater and a documentary about the reopening of Northampton’s Iron Horse. A discussion with the filmmakers follows the screening. Free.

Jake Klar & Cloudbelly: Double Album Release Show

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Two fabulous western Massachusetts indie-folk acts come together to celebrate the release of new albums. Singer-songwriter Jake Klar, whose soulful vocals and introspective lyrics blend folk, Americana and roots rock, joins forces with folk-rock trio Blue Ranger for “Years Go Through Me Now,” his first full-length album since 2017. Sharing the bill is Cloudbelly, the indie-folk band led by singer-songwriter Corey Laitman, whose poetic lyrics and haunting vocals are complemented by atmospheric arrangements that draw on alt-folk, art-rock and ambient music. Their new album is "Throwing The Game."

Renaissance Jukebox: Color Wheel – Come Darkness, Come Light

Arthur F. Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, UMass

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

UMass’s Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies offers concerts, lectures, and other programs exploring the Renaissance and early modern period. Its musicians in residence, Renaissance Jukebox, like to mash up 16th and 17th century musical traditions with modern singer-songwriter styles from folk to rock, country, and jazz. Their fall concert explores the musical connections between the British Isles and Appalachia. The program also includes seasonal songs of regret, hope, and redemption. Guest artist Bob Solosko joins the group on clawhammer banjo. I saw this group a few years ago at a loft party in Holyoke. They’re great!

Valley Classical Concerts: Musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Chapin Auditorium, Mount Holyoke College

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

Imagine hearing a piece of music by Mozart that has been lost for nearly 250 years. In 1778, while living in Paris, Mozart used a manuscript notebook to teach a teenage pupil. The notebook was discovered last year at the National Library of France, and scholars have authenticated its contents, including a previously unknown duo for flute and harp. Armin Brinzing, director of the Mozart Library at the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, calls it “the most important Mozart discovery in decades.” Now, Valley Classical Concerts is presenting the American premiere of this remarkable duo! Also on the program: works by J.S. Bach, André Jolivet, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, and Debussy.

Young@Heart: 2051 — A Tango with the Universe!

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

What started out in 1982 at a Northampton elderly housing project to joyfully pass the time instead of passing before your time has developed into the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing, internationally celebrated musical extravaganza known as Young@Heart. Now, they're looking 25 years into the future with 2051: A Tango with the Universe! It's a musical vision of a better world, featuring songs by Talking Heads, Prince, Johnny Nash, Sun Ra, and others. It’s an invitation to imagine a new and alarmingly wonderful world.

Seven Times Salt: From Plimoth to Yorktown

First Congregational Church, Ashfield

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

Early music ensemble Seven Times Salt celebrates America's 250th anniversary with songs and instrumental music from the Revolutionary War era. The program includes laments about unfair taxation, marches toward liberty, music by William Billings, and an early version of Yankee Doodle. Scott Metcalfe, artistic director of Blue Heron, praises the ensemble's "verve, wit, and panache," and notes that “they’ve seriously done their homework for this 250th celebration. They dug up unheard treasures and created this program rich in historical context.” You can buy tickets at Ashfield Hardware or at the door (cash or check).

Harriet Diamond: Besieged

A.P.E. Gallery, Northampton

Through Saturday, Dec. 12

Northampton artist Harriet Diamond's installation Besieged portrays the last three years of war in Gaza. Drawing on photojournalism, eyewitness accounts and poetry by Palestinian and Jewish authors, Diamond has created a gallery-wide installation featuring 25 life-size figures, numerous smaller figures and floor-to-ceiling paintings depicting the destruction of Gaza. On Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., the gallery will host a special program, 3 Palestinians Speak: An Intimate View.

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NEPM’s A Very 413 Christmas Carol

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Academy of Music, Northampton

There have been 182 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made — but only one is set right here in western Mass.! Join us for "A Very 413 Christmas Carol," produced by New England Public Media and recorded live for radio broadcast. Starring Connor Ratliff as Ebenezer Scrooge and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and very special guests to be announced soon. You are forewarned: this is likely to sell out!

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open multiple dates from Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 2

Winterlights, Naumkeag’s sparkly holiday tradition, returns for its eighth year. Hundreds of thousands of energy-efficient LED lights transform the grounds into a dazzling holiday display, with illuminated paths winding through the gardens. This family-friendly event was named one of the nation's Top 10 Public Holiday Light Displays in USA Today's 2020 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Tickets are on sale now.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge

Friday, Nov. 27 – Tuesday, Dec. 27

Experience the timeless charm of Christmas by Candlelight at Old Sturbridge Village with horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, visits with Santa, a Christmas Tree Trail, a gingerbread house contest and more. Visitors can explore historic homes and shops, watch traditional craft demonstrations, enjoy a bonfire on the Common and see the Village illuminated by candles and lanterns during a lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Each year, the Village explores holiday customs from a different country, and this year's spotlight is on Sweden.

Erin McKeown's Anti-Holiday Spectacular

Shea Theater Arts Center, Turners Falls

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Erin McKeown returns to the Pioneer Valley with an irreverent alternative to traditional holiday entertainment. The show features McKeown's signature anti-holiday songs, along with new material written for 2026 and a crowd-sourced choir of “Cranky Carolers.” Expect satire, adult language and a decidedly unconventional take on the Christmas season. Not appropriate for children.

A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern is an eclectic, cross-genre ensemble led by vocalist Sophie Michaux. This concert will serve up a sparkling assortment of musical delights from the old and new worlds with a wild blend of styles, languages and artists.Enjoy a program of songs and tunes from Mediterranean, Celtic, French and American regions with reimagined radio favorites peppered in, as well as an electric interpretation of Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols.

Chanukah Klezmer Party with Myrtle Street Klezmer

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Klezmer Brunch returns to Northampton for a Chanukah celebration featuring live music, dancing, bagels and other noshes. Local favorite Myrtle Street Klezmer brings its invigorating mix of accordion, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and bouzouki to the party, joined by special guests. Dance leader Anna Hendricks will guide everyone through traditional circle and line dances, and there will be activities for children. All ages are welcome.

The Sweetback Sisters: Country Christmas Sing Along Spectacular

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Zara Bode and Emily Miller return to the Academy of Music with The Sweetback Sisters for the 20th anniversary of their Country Christmas Sing Along Spectacular. Part country music revue, part vintage holiday variety show and part audience sing-along, the program features classic carols, country Christmas favorites, lesser-known seasonal songs, quirky originals, holiday trivia and prizes. Songbooks are provided so everyone can join in.