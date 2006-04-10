Sonya Kitchell's Precocious Debut: 'Cold Day'

Emerging musical wunderkind Sonya Kitchell has just released an EP, Cold Day. At just 16 years old, Kitchell's talents as a songwriter and vocalist are inspiring awe.

The singer credits jazz standards with influencing her phrasing. And while she has embraced influences from Carole King to Van Morrisson, Kitchell makes her own music: All of the songs on Cold Day were written by her.

After first learning to play on a piano, Kitchell has branched out to voice lessons, guitar and music theory. The result is a brand of jazz that sounds much more sophisticated than her age would indicate.

This session originally aired Oct. 18, 2005.

