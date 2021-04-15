© 2022 New England Public Media.

Dr. Orlando Torres, Medical Director At Baystate High St. Health Center

New England Public Media | By Raquel Obregon
Published April 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
IMG_4940.jpg

Dr. Orlando Torres, Medical Director at Baystate High St. Health Center, Adult Medicine in Springfield was Tertulia's guest on April 11. 2021. He spoke about the vaccines for Covid -19 and the many misconceptions and misinformation in the Latino community.

He stressed the importance of being vaccinated and the availability of vaccines as of April 12 at the clinics on High St.,Mason Sq. and Brightwood in Springfield. The conversation was held in Spanish.

Raquel Obregon
Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
See stories by Raquel Obregon
