Dr. Orlando Torres, Medical Director at Baystate High St. Health Center, Adult Medicine in Springfield was Tertulia's guest on April 11. 2021. He spoke about the vaccines for Covid -19 and the many misconceptions and misinformation in the Latino community.

He stressed the importance of being vaccinated and the availability of vaccines as of April 12 at the clinics on High St.,Mason Sq. and Brightwood in Springfield. The conversation was held in Spanish.