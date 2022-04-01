© 2022 New England Public Media.

Jazz & World

Dr. Priscilla María Page on "Olvidados, a Mexican American Corrido"

By Raquel Obregon
Published April 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Dr. Priscilla María Page is assistant professor of theater and dramaturg at UMass.
Dr. Priscilla María Page is assistant professor of theater and dramaturg at UMass. She joined Tertulia as a guest on March 27, 2022.

Dr. Page is involved in the production of the play "Olvidados, A Mexican American Corrido."

During the Great Depression, over one million Mexicans and Mexican Americans were illegally and unconstitutionally repatriated to México. Professor Elisa Gonzales’ great-grandparents were among those affected, and she has written this musical play about her ancestors’ experiences.

The play is showing April 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m., at the Rand Theater-Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts at UMass.

Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
