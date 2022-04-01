Dr. Priscilla María Page on "Olvidados, a Mexican American Corrido"

Dr. Priscilla María Page is assistant professor of theater and dramaturg at UMass. She joined Tertulia as a guest on March 27, 2022.

Dr. Page is involved in the production of the play "Olvidados, A Mexican American Corrido."

During the Great Depression, over one million Mexicans and Mexican Americans were illegally and unconstitutionally repatriated to México. Professor Elisa Gonzales’ great-grandparents were among those affected, and she has written this musical play about her ancestors’ experiences.

The play is showing April 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 9 at 2 p.m., at the Rand Theater-Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts at UMass.