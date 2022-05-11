Elizabeth Fernandez-O’Brien and Carlos Fontes from Smart Solar Shutesbury

© 2022 New England Public Media

New England Public Media
Published May 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Elizabeth Fernandez-O’Brien and Carlos Fontes are members and coordinators of Smart Solar Shutesbury, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Shutesbury's water resources and forests.

They appeared on Tertulia on May 8, 2022.

Fernandez-O'Brien and Fontes voiced their concerns about the possibility of having two large companies clear hundreds of acres of forest to install solar panels.

They also shared their own proposals, which you can find at smartsolarshutesbury.org.

