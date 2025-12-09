© 2025 New England Public Media

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

New England Public Media
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz. Saturday, April 18. Academy of Music, Northampton. Presented by NEPM.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People series brings Fran Lebowitz to the Academy of Music Theater on April 18, 2026.

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.

Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media — as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

Join Fran for a candid conversation about culture, politics, and life’s absurdities followed by audience Q&A.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People series is a presented in partnership with DSP Shows.
